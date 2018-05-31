Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Barter St businessman Ross Caulfield wants everyone to have a say in council affairs through the new Gympie Region Ratepayers and Residents Association.
Barter St businessman Ross Caulfield wants everyone to have a say in council affairs through the new Gympie Region Ratepayers and Residents Association. Patrick Woods
News

PEOPLE'S VOICE: New group wants council to listen to you

Arthur Gorrie
by
31st May 2018 12:01 AM

RESIDENTS will have a louder voice on Gympie Regional Council matters, and so will business people, landlords, farmers and investors who do not always live in Gympie region.

Barter St businessman Ross Caulfield said this would be achieved through a new Gympie Region Ratepayers and Residents Association.

He said membership surveys, as statistically valid as possible, would inform the group's approaches to the council.

Mr Caulfield said initial membership survey indications showed concern about council infrastructure and essential services as well as community lifestyle issues.

Councillors and council staff enjoyed a slightly better assessment, as did those tasked with marketing the region and with customer service and communication.

Mr Caulfield said the initial survey of 83 members of the new group had been the beginning of an attempt to help people raise issues of importance to them.

"We're looking for 600 members so we can say our surveys are representative of the people of the region,” he said.

Mr Caulfield said it was apparent from the early survey that many people are concerned the the council is not providing the services that matter to them, or not doing so to their satisfaction.

He said the association aimed "to promote open, transparent, ethical and responsible decision making and management by Gympie Regional Council.”

Opinion surveys would be conducted anonymously and to the highest possible level of statistical validity.

The association is seeking free meeting access to council halls, with the association providing public liability insurance.

And Mayor Mick Curran has already promised free use of the Gympie Civic Centre Fossickers Room for the GRRRA's first general meeting, Mr Caulfield said.

The meeting will be held at 2pm on June 23, with new members welcome, he said.

gympie council gympie regional council gympie region ratepayers and residents association ross caufield
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    MAP: 15 Gympie roads you need to be careful on

    MAP: 15 Gympie roads you need to be careful on

    News CONFUSED about exactly where the Gympie Town Centre 40 zones stop and start?

    Soccer aunt slams 'outdated' One Mile car parks

    premium_icon Soccer aunt slams 'outdated' One Mile car parks

    News Rainfall in Gympie creates sizeable puddles and patches of sludge.

    It's gold for high achieving Tin Can Bay sports stars

    premium_icon It's gold for high achieving Tin Can Bay sports stars

    News Team takes gold at state titles in Toowoomba

    Prominent Coast deputy principal charged with child sex abuse

    premium_icon Prominent Coast deputy principal charged with child sex...

    Crime Coast deputy principal remained in his position until he was charged

    Local Partners