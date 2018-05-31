PEOPLE'S VOICE: New group wants council to listen to you

Barter St businessman Ross Caulfield wants everyone to have a say in council affairs through the new Gympie Region Ratepayers and Residents Association.

Barter St businessman Ross Caulfield wants everyone to have a say in council affairs through the new Gympie Region Ratepayers and Residents Association. Patrick Woods

RESIDENTS will have a louder voice on Gympie Regional Council matters, and so will business people, landlords, farmers and investors who do not always live in Gympie region.

Barter St businessman Ross Caulfield said this would be achieved through a new Gympie Region Ratepayers and Residents Association.

He said membership surveys, as statistically valid as possible, would inform the group's approaches to the council.

Mr Caulfield said initial membership survey indications showed concern about council infrastructure and essential services as well as community lifestyle issues.

Councillors and council staff enjoyed a slightly better assessment, as did those tasked with marketing the region and with customer service and communication.

Mr Caulfield said the initial survey of 83 members of the new group had been the beginning of an attempt to help people raise issues of importance to them.

"We're looking for 600 members so we can say our surveys are representative of the people of the region,” he said.

Mr Caulfield said it was apparent from the early survey that many people are concerned the the council is not providing the services that matter to them, or not doing so to their satisfaction.

He said the association aimed "to promote open, transparent, ethical and responsible decision making and management by Gympie Regional Council.”

Opinion surveys would be conducted anonymously and to the highest possible level of statistical validity.

The association is seeking free meeting access to council halls, with the association providing public liability insurance.

And Mayor Mick Curran has already promised free use of the Gympie Civic Centre Fossickers Room for the GRRRA's first general meeting, Mr Caulfield said.

The meeting will be held at 2pm on June 23, with new members welcome, he said.