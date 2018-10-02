PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Your say on Gympie's most influential

This year's Power 30 list raised several eyebrows, and here's six people who our readers feel should have made the cut.

This year's Power 30 list raised several eyebrows, and here's six people who our readers feel should have made the cut.

POWER and influence are nebulous things, and nowhere is this more evident than this year's Power 30 list which raised an eyebrow or nine.

Many people have argued for cuts and replacements, and here are the six who garnered the most support.

1. Abby Wake

PEOPLE POWER: Abby Wake was the most popular choice among readers of those who did not make this year's Power 30 list. Jacob Carson

WINNER of the People's Choice at the 2016 Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, Abby Wake's dedication to the region's youth made her a popular figure in the city.

The former Los Angeles dancer is the founder of Awake Studios, and has been influential in giving the region's youth an outlet for their creativity.

2. Georgianna Manthey

Georgianna Manthey. Tanya Easterby

Community Action Youth Service's Georgianna Manthey has left a make through her efforts to improve lives throughout the region.

Along with a her work with Gympie's homeless, she is also dedicated to improving sexual health for the region's youth.

3. Mal Dodt

Mal Dodt. Renee Albrecht

While many in the region are celebrated for their business work, Mal Dodt has left his mark on the region through his passion for the region's history.

Through Gympie: The Real Treasure is the Town and Nostalgic Nuggets, Mr Dodt passionately advocates for a positive region.

4. John Buckley

John Buckley. Contributed

The John Buckley Electrical owner was nominated for his impact on the region's employment through his apprenticeships. The long-time Gympie businessman is also credited for being an influence on many of the region's electricians.

5. Murray Benton

Murray Benton. Renee Albrecht

This ex-real estate agent made waves over the past six months through his efforts to stamp out the scourge of bullying from society. Through his organisation Fight the Good Fight Against Bullying, Mr Benton has been fighting to improve the public health service and improve its accountability on mental health issues.

6. Jazmyn Smith

Jazmyn Smith. Scott Kovacevic

The Gympie photographer and business owner was championed for her work in improving employment around the region, and has also been a staunch advocate for social issues.