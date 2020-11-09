PEOPLE’S CHOICE: Vote for the best pic celebrating our Mary

A photo competition celebrating the Mary River invites the public to vote for the People's Choice.

A photo competition celebrating the Mary River invites the public to vote for the People's Choice.

THE Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee is giving residents of the region the chance to vote for a People’s Choice winner in its Spring in the Mary photo competition.

NAMED: Drink drivers face the Gympie court

Photos of wildlife, scenery and mother natures at her best have been entered into the comp,. and People’s Choice voting ends at 5pm on Tuesday, November 10.

TO SEE ALL ENTRIES AND VOTE CLICK HERE

SPRING IN THE MARY: Noo Dye has taken this beaut shot of a very desirable residence.

To vote for the People’s Choice you need to direct message the Mary River Chatchment Coordinating Committee and name your top three pics.

Amelia Nielson took this photo of the meandering Mary River.

There are junior entries and adult entries, but each photo captures something beautiful about the river that winds its way through the Gympie region.

Winners will be announced via Facebook this Wednesday, November 11.

SPRING IN THE MARY: Bryan Stockwell took this photograph of the Eastern Watershed from above.

The Mary River Catchment Coordination Association is an active Integrated Catchment Management organisation overseen by a committee (the MRCCC) of representatives from 24 industry, government and community sectors.