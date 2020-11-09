PEOPLE’S CHOICE: Vote for the best pic celebrating our Mary
THE Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee is giving residents of the region the chance to vote for a People’s Choice winner in its Spring in the Mary photo competition.
Photos of wildlife, scenery and mother natures at her best have been entered into the comp,. and People’s Choice voting ends at 5pm on Tuesday, November 10.
To vote for the People’s Choice you need to direct message the Mary River Chatchment Coordinating Committee and name your top three pics.
There are junior entries and adult entries, but each photo captures something beautiful about the river that winds its way through the Gympie region.
Winners will be announced via Facebook this Wednesday, November 11.
The Mary River Catchment Coordination Association is an active Integrated Catchment Management organisation overseen by a committee (the MRCCC) of representatives from 24 industry, government and community sectors.