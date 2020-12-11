‘People were suffering’: How MP guided local COVID recovery

REUNITING a man with his grieving family during the height of coronavirus pandemic has been one of the most “satisfying achievements” for Locker MP Jim McDonald this year.

AFTER a tumultuous year dealing with the economic and social fallout of the global coronavirus pandemic, Jim McDonald has reflect on the highs and lows of 2020.

Speaking exclusively with the Gatton Star, Mr McDonald sid assisting a grieving family get their son home from overseas was one of the most satisfying achievements this year.

The member for Lockyer reflected on the tragic loss of a Gatton father’s life in a hang glider accident, in September.

The man’s son was stuck overseas at the time and was “getting so many mixed messages” about the quarantine system that was in place international arrivals to return home, Mr McDonald said.

The son quarantined in a hotel in Sydney before Mr McDonald was able to negotiate with the government and secure the man’s travel back to Queensland and reunite him with his family during the traumatic time.

Mr McDonald said the man’s family contacted him the day after their son arrived home and were thankful that his team were able to help.

“When you’ve got lost love one, that’s one of the biggest things in your life, and to be able to help them through the impasses and inconsistencies was incredible rewarding,” Mr McDonald said.

MP says quarantine should be possible from own home



Mr McDonald told the Gatton Star he firmly believed there was absolutely no reason why loved ones could not quarantine at home, especially in rural communities like the Lockyer Valley.

Mr McDonald said there had been some “real inconsistencies and lack of compassion” from the Queensland government in the restrictions in place.

While acknowledging that the rules were in place to keep people safe, Mr McDonald believed that people with existing medical conditions should have been able to quarantine at their home, where the risk to the community was “absolutely minimal”.

Mr McDonald said staying abreast of all the changes to restrictions both at the start of the pandemic and as restrictions began to ease was a challenge for him and his office.

He said he wanted to make sure he was giving people the right information.

“There was a lot of people that were grateful we were on the front foot to give advice,” Mr McDonald said.

He said he guiding businesses through the JobKeeper process helped save a number of local jobs and keep money flowing into the community.

“From that perspective it was important to get the information out,” Mr McDonald said.



Community events fall victim to COVID pandemic



Mr McDonald said it was sad to see so many community events that had taken years of preparation unable to go ahead.

He noted however how interesting it is to see now though that COVID restrictions have eased how many people are wanting to participate in community events.

Mr McDonald highlighted the success of the Gatton Village Markets and others across the region and said “community spirit is still there and probably better than ever”.

More than 13,000 calls were made from the Lockyer electorate office since the pandemic took off in March, which the MP said was to make sure the community knew they were cared about, and assistance was available if needed.

What’s in store for 2021?



Looking to 2021, Mr McDonald said the number one priority was securing the money from the state government for the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative pipeline project.

With the project now in the state’s hands after council endorsed the business case, Mr McDonald said he has already begun liaising with his colleagues in parliament to secure the funding that is required.

Mr McDonald said the project was a “no brainer” and said “we know our farmers turn water into crops”.

Also on Mr McDonald’s priority list for 2021 is fighting for much needed overpasses and turning lanes along the Warrego Highway.

“The people who are turning off the highway are out people, and I want to make sure they are safe,” Mr McDonald said.

He said it was widely known many of the accidents along the Warrego Highway were caused by the lack of turning lanes and deceleration plants.

A business case has been developed for an overpass to be built at Glenore Grove, and another on the border of the Lockyer electorate at Walloon.

Mr McDonald described them as being “critical pieces of infrastructure”.

Another project of interest to Mr McDonald is the proposed Toowoomba to Brisbane passenger rail service.

A survey by the Lockyer electorate office found 79 per cent of the 6923 responses received said Lockyer residents wanted a passenger rail service either immediately or within the next five years.

Mr McDonald said he was continuing to investigate the possibility.