Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A public pool in Sydney has been evacuated after five children and an adult were exposed to potentially toxic fumes.
A public pool in Sydney has been evacuated after five children and an adult were exposed to potentially toxic fumes.
News

People told to evacuate public pool

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
5th Apr 2021 1:02 PM

Five children and an adult have been treated after being exposed to potentially toxic fumes, while 150 people were evacuated from a busy Sydney aquatic centre on Monday.

At 10.15am, emergency services were called to the Hurtsville Aquatic centre in the city's south following reports of a "potential gas leak".

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said firefighters quickly arrived on scene.

"They discovered a fault with the storage of some strong acids used to decontaminate the pool," the spokesman said.

"Six people have been affected by the fumes. Firefighters immediately began to render first aid and there have been 150 people in total evacuated from the aquatic centre.

"We've also got hazmat crews on scene, and they'll be helping to resolve the incident."

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said one of the people affected was an adult, while the other five were children.

Crews were still on scene at 11.15am.

More to come.

Originally published as People told to evacuate public pool

chemical leak evacuation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast man killed in alleged altercation identified

        Premium Content Coast man killed in alleged altercation identified

        News The man died of his injuries after an alleged altercation

        Get ready Tin Can Bay, ‘Movies in the Park’ is coming to you

        Premium Content Get ready Tin Can Bay, ‘Movies in the Park’ is coming to you

        Family Fun ‘Movies in the Park’ is coming to Tin Can Bay this week, providing a fun night...

        UPDATE: Severe weather warning cancelled

        Premium Content UPDATE: Severe weather warning cancelled

        Weather A severe weather warning issued this morning predicting dangerous surf and damaging...

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community