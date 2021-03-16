Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court generic.
People facing Gympie court today, full list

Frances Klein
16th Mar 2021 8:41 AM
Today‘s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Tuesday March 16:

Bayliss, James Christopher

Cortes, Nathan James

Dunn, Michael John

Dykstra, Peter

Haderup, Jake James

Moran, Melita Ebony, Ms

Sellwood, Jason Andrew

