QUEENSLAND children could die because of misinformation being pedalled in an anti-vaxxer documentary which will be shown in secret next month, experts say.

The US film, Vaxxed II: The People's Truth will show interviews of parents, linking vaccines to illness such as autism and death at 12 secret locations in towns including Brisbane, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast and Cairns.

The Australian Vaccination-sceptics network (AVN) founder Meryl Dorey welcomed the film.

"This film tells the stories of many parents on the Vaxxed bus because their children were either injured or killed or permanently injured by vaccines," she said.

But Health Minister Mr Steven Miles urged Queenslanders to boycott its screenings, saying it was what a "real horror film looks like".

"People could die because of this film. If a parent sees it and chooses not to vaccinate their child the consequences could be fatal," Mr Miles said.

"I believe the classification board should refuse it classification so that it cannot legally be shown in Australia."

"I'd urge venues, including libraries and community halls, to look for suspicious bookings and ensure they are not facilitating the screening of this film," he said.

AMAQ President Dilip Dhupelia said documentaries such as this spread misinformation and unnecessary fear.

"The claims they make are false and have been disproved and despite what the conspiracy theorists claim, the safety and effectiveness in vaccines are indisputable," he said.

AMAQ president Dr Dilip Dhupelia. Picture: Mark Cranitch

"Vaccinations save lives, we should not and cannot afford to be complacent about vaccination. When it comes to protecting their health, Queenslanders should trust their doctor not discredited movie makers."

"Anti-vaccination propaganda is dangerous and irresponsible and will ultimately cost lives."

The film trailer has nearly 34,000 views online and shows several mothers crying over alleged illness and death as a result of vaccines.

The mothers are depicted with their ill or disabled children making various claims including: "After his 12 month vaccines, he lost eye contact, like an idiot I went back for his 15 month vaccines and he completely stop talking"; "he couldn't crawl anymore, or talk anymore, he couldn't eat anymore or swallow"; and "screaming you could tell they were in so much pain."