GIVING SPIRIT: Ambassador for the Adopt A Family for Christmas Appeal is Shane Webcke, pictured here at last year's launch.

GIVING SPIRIT: Ambassador for the Adopt A Family for Christmas Appeal is Shane Webcke, pictured here at last year's launch. Bev Lacey

SOMETIMES, the difference between the haves and the have-nots can simply be a matter of luck, according to Mary Condon, conference president of Gympie StVincent de Paul.

The long-term volunteer said we could be confronted by the fact the bloke next to us isn't as well off as we are simply as a matter of luck.

"People can work their socks off and still be poor,” she said.

St Vincent de Paul, The Gympie Times and Anglicare have all come together for the Adopt A Family for Christmas Campaign.

The campaign aims to match up families with donor families to ensure those doing it tough have something to celebrate in the festive season.

And the people doing it tough this year are more diverse than you would imagine.

"It's a range of families,” Ms Condon said.

Some are single-parent families with between two to six children, and some families have a working partner or a parent who is off work due to injury.

"We've got some families where the youngest family member just turned eight.”

All are equally deserving of a helping hand, according to Ms Condon, and while the organisation tries to help as many as it can, some will sadly miss out.

"Something like StVincent de Paul, it still needs the goodwill of the families. Not everyone will be adopted,” she said.

But she is hoping this year will be different.

"I'm a big believer that anything can happen,” she said.

"Community works best when people look out for each other.”

In addition to participating in the Adopt AFamily campaign, MsCondon said the volunteers would be preparing 150 hampers this year for families in need.

Families can be adopted on the Adopt A Family register on page 44 of today's paper.

To adopt, simply contact St Vincent de Paul, Anglicare or The Gympie Times (whichever organisation is looking after the family you've chosen to adopt) and they will provide generic details for your chosen family.

Purchase gifts, festive food and decorations for your family and then take them to whichever organisation your family is with. The gifts will then be distributed to your adopted family, making their Christmas a lot brighter than they originally thought it would be.