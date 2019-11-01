Menu
The Queensland Governemnt are urging those visiting the Whitsunday Islands to remain shark smart.
SHARK ALERT: Warning issued after Whitsundays attack

1st Nov 2019 9:40 AM | Updated: 11:01 AM

Following a shark attack at Hook Passage earlier this week, where two British tourists sustained injuries, the Queensland Government has issued an alert, reminding those visiting the Whitsunday Islands to remain shark smart.

The alert applies until November 17 to the following parks:

- Whitsunday Islands National Park

- Whitsunday Ngaro Sea Trail

- Whitsunday national park islands

Due to the Hook Passage attack on Tuesday, the State Government is urging people to remain SharkSmart by obeying the following guidelines:

- Don't swim at dawn or dusk.

- Always swim in clear water (not in murky water, busy anchorages, estuary mouths or canals).

- Don't throw food scraps or fish waste overboard (including in anchorages or where people are swimming).

- Don't swim where fish are being cleaned.

- Swim, surf, snorkel or dive with a buddy.

Follow local signage and swim between the flags at patrolled beaches.

For more information go to https://www.daf.qld.gov.au/sharksmart.

