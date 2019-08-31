Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tim and his mate decided it was a great idea to pose in front of a croc trap on the Katherine River near Nitmiluk Gorge. Picture: Supplied
Tim and his mate decided it was a great idea to pose in front of a croc trap on the Katherine River near Nitmiluk Gorge. Picture: Supplied
Opinion

People and crocs don’t mix

31st Aug 2019 12:57 PM

IN 2015, the NT News published a story which began: "Oh look another drunk dickhead on a crocodile trap".

Here we are, four years later, writing about not one, but two more drunk dickheads on a crocodile trap.

History, the saying goes, repeats itself first as tragedy, then as farce.

But this is our lot, documenting life in the Northern Territory.

Crocodiles are not deep thinkers.

Neither are people who swim out to croc traps so they can get take photos of themselves smoking darts and sinking tinnies.

Still, this kind of thing is to be expected in the Territory, a place where they had the bright idea to name a city after bloke who first described the phenomenon of natural selection, where the weakest of the species get weeded out so as to not contaminate the gene pool.

Fortunately, natural selection hasn't kicked in to claim the life of one of the bozos who think croc traps are a funny photo backdrop.

Of course, it all seems fun and games until someone gets, well, eaten alive by a crocodile.

If you want do something to prove how dumb you are to get a bit of a laugh from the lads, there are other things you can do.

For example, you could stick a firecracker up your bum.

You could also try parking parking your four-wheel-drive on a beach between the high and low tide marks.

More Stories

crocodiles opinion people swimming

Top Stories

    Woman, 47, dies after car hits tree

    premium_icon Woman, 47, dies after car hits tree

    News A 47-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle crash in the state's southeast after the car she was driving left the road and hit a tree.

    Banned driver clocked at 145km/k on Gympie region road

    premium_icon Banned driver clocked at 145km/k on Gympie region road

    News 'It was stupid of me', was all he could offer the court.

    Shocker flu season could be Gympie's worst ever

    premium_icon Shocker flu season could be Gympie's worst ever

    News Numbers this year have more than quadrupled the average.

    BOOM SUBURB: Multiple million-dollar deals already happening

    premium_icon BOOM SUBURB: Multiple million-dollar deals already happening

    News Gympie region has two "suburbs” that are next to boom