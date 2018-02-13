Pensioners prepare to fight plans to scrap the Go Card

Go Card: "If this "proposal” and I use the word loosely, goes ahead, I believe it's one of the most ridiculous ideas I have ever heard”

Letter to the Editor - Keep Go Cards

GO Cards could be discontinued in a year? I certainly hope that this is a just a rumour. However, on surfing the net I found that Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane are mentioned in disposing of the Go Card.

Why in all that's sensible and works really well, would you want to eliminate something that works a charm for commuters.

As president of the Australian Pensioners and Superannuants League (Qld) I along with the greater number of members on the management committee reside in the regional areas of Queensland.

These members live in Bowen, Gracemere, Gladstone, Hervey Bay, Gympie and Caloundra with only two come from Brisbane. We all use Go Cards.

The Go Card to us is an easy and very economical way to get from A to B (that's from our accommodation to our headquarters at West End and back again).

It mostly involves catching a bus into the city and walking to catch another to West End. The trip is repeated in the afternoon after we complete our voluntary work for the day.

In actual fact, we swipe our Go Card on and off the buses for a total of eight times a day.

In total it costs us a little over $7 a day. Brisbane has a terrific public transport system and the Go Card "screen” you swipe you card tells you the balance on your card and how much the bus trip is costing you.

If this "proposal” and I use the word loosely, goes ahead, I believe it's one of the most ridiculous ideas I have ever heard.

The alternative being suggested - Smart phones and Bank Cards are not the answer.

At a State Executive meeting in Brisbane last week, we have placed Go Cards and their future on our agenda for our two day management meeting in Brisbane next week.

Cherith Weis,

Australian Pensioners & Superannuants League