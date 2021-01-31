Pensioner laughed at in Gympie court over cannabis use

A PENSIONER who was caught growing marijuana on his North Deep Creek Rd property says it was for medicinal purposes to treat chronic osteo pain.

But Ross Ian Gardiner, 69, had the public gallery in raptures and Magistrate Chris Callaghan confused when he told Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday that he was allergic to THC (the active ingredient in cannabis that causes the "high sensation").

GYMPIE NEWS:

- Southside residents to wait until at least 2022 for sewerage

- Drunk Christmas hoon caught doing burnout in Gympie CBD

- NAMED: 8 drink, drug drivers face Gympie court

Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan

He was forced to explain he does not consume the THC, but uses the hemp from cannabis and consumes cannabis oil when he suffers severe pain from osteoarthritis.

Gardiner pleaded guilty to producing the drug after he had been found with three cannabis plants on his property that were 80cm high on December 15 last year.

He said he had grown the plants from seed two months prior.

His lawyer said Gardiner, who was a retired zoologist, pub owner and mine site manager, suffered from debilitating pain.

DON'T MISS: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

She said he had had one shoulder and two knee replacements and was waiting for two hip replacements.

Mr Callaghan told the defendant even though he accepted that he was growing marijuana for medicinal purposes that his motive didn't matter.

He was fined $400, with no conviction recorded.