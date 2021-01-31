Menu
promo for Medicinal cannabis use. Thursday, February 15, 2018. Cannabis plant. Picture: (AAP Image/Renae Droop)
News

Pensioner laughed at in Gympie court over cannabis use

Frances Klein
31st Jan 2021 5:02 AM
Premium Content

A PENSIONER who was caught growing marijuana on his North Deep Creek Rd property says it was for medicinal purposes to treat chronic osteo pain.

But Ross Ian Gardiner, 69, had the public gallery in raptures and Magistrate Chris Callaghan confused when he told Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday that he was allergic to THC (the active ingredient in cannabis that causes the "high sensation").

Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan
Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan

He was forced to explain he does not consume the THC, but uses the hemp from cannabis and consumes cannabis oil when he suffers severe pain from osteoarthritis.

Gardiner pleaded guilty to producing the drug after he had been found with three cannabis plants on his property that were 80cm high on December 15 last year.

He said he had grown the plants from seed two months prior.

His lawyer said Gardiner, who was a retired zoologist, pub owner and mine site manager, suffered from debilitating pain.

 

She said he had had one shoulder and two knee replacements and was waiting for two hip replacements.

Mr Callaghan told the defendant even though he accepted that he was growing marijuana for medicinal purposes that his motive didn't matter.

He was fined $400, with no conviction recorded.

cannabis drug charges gympie court gympie magistrates court gympie region marijuana charge
Gympie Times

