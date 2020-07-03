Pensioner fails three driving tests, gets behind wheel anyway

AN “ILLITERATE” pensioner who failed a driving test three times and has never owned a licence was caught driving by police in Gympie earlier this year.

Allan Gregory Wakefield, 52, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence after police patrol caught him on the road on March 17.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said a patrol approached Wakefield as he was filling up his car with petrol at a Caltex on Bath Tce.

When they asked Wakefield to produce a licence, he could not.

Wakefield’s lawyer said he had never held a licence because he was illiterate, and unable to read or understand the test requirements.

He said Wakefield lived in a caravan park in Gympie; he did not work but received a disability pension.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan asked why he even owned a car without having a licence, and if Wakefield had used the support services available to people taking the written driving test.

Wakefield said he had and despite attempting the test three times with someone to help read and write for him he still failed.

Mr Callaghan said it was Wakefield’s responsibility to learn the content of the test and understand road rules before attempting it.

“I have sympathy for you but that doesn’t excuse you,” Mr Callaghan said.

“The test is to make sure you understand the laws of the road and the driving test is to make sure you can handle a car.

“It’s as simple as that.

“Until you pass the test you can’t drive.”

He fined the man $300 and disqualified him from obtaining a licence or driving for one month.