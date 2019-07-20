Menu
Andrew Fifita receives 10 minutes in the sin bin during the Sharks' clash against the Warriors in Wellington on Friday night. Picture: Ross Setford/AAP
Penrith's Viliame Kikau and Sharks' Andrew Fifita charged

20th Jul 2019 2:31 PM

THE NRL judiciary has charged Penrith's Viliame Kikau and Cronulla's Andrew Fifita for alleged illegal use of their shoulders during separate matches on Friday night

The duo are set to miss one game each if they accept early guilty pleas, risking a further match suspension if they unsuccessfully fight the charge.

The judiciary found Kikau committed a shoulder charge against St George Illawarra's Darren Nicholls during the Panthers' 40-18 win over the Dragons.

Fifita's alleged shoulder charge was on Warrior Lachlan Burr during the Sharks' 19-18 loss to the team from New Zealand.

The Panthers host the Raiders in round 19, while the Sharks are at home to the Cowboys.

The matches are crucial for both Penrith and Cronulla, who are stuck among a host of teams vying for top eight positions.

- AAP

