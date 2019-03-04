New Panthers sex video hits social media

A new sex video featuring Penrith Panthers players has emerged on social media. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)

A NEW sex video allegedly involving Penrith Panthers players is being widely circulated on social media.

The Panthers have just released a statement to acknowledge they are aware of the new video.

"Penrith Panthers is aware of a video allegedly involving Panthers players being circulated on social media," the statement said.

"The NRL Integrity Unit is also aware of the video and the club has been assisting with their enquiries.

"Panthers will be making no further comment at this time."

The Panthers have been in damage control following the circulation of a video involving rising star Tyrone May circulated on social media last week.

The two sex tapes involving May, two women and another unnamed man were viewed by the NRL Integrity Unit on Saturday before May was withdrawn from the Panthers trial against Parramatta.

There is no suggestion of any criminal wrongdoing by anyone in the video.

Tyrone May was stood down by the Penrith Panthers ahead of the trial game against Parramatta. Picture: Brett Costello

While May's face is not in view, a distinguishing tattoo led the NRL to investigate the video after being told it was a Penrith player.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon the club said it "unreservedly apologised" to members, fans and sponsors for the "hurt and embarrassment caused by the videos and subsequent media coverage"

"Panthers players and staff are acutely aware of the responsibility they have to the club and to the game to maintain impeccable standards of behaviour," the statement said.

"The club does not hesitate to act by way of disciplinary action when these standards are not met."

The videos have circulated at a time when the NRL has vowed to come down hard on players involved if they come into the public domain.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg warned that any video damaging to the game which is filmed and date stamped following his warning would incur significant penalties, including suspension.

Penrith winger Josh Mansour admits players are embarrassed by the game's ongoing video scandals and that some would be distracted and concerned before the start of the NRL season.

Panthers players have rallied around utility May since the two lurid videos went viral on Friday.

Josh Mansour says players could become distracted by the threat of leaked videos. Picture: Phil Hillyard

While Mansour said he had nothing to worry about personally, the former NSW and Kangaroos winger feared the league's players were all being tarred with the same brush.

"I think if one person goes through it we're all kind of reflected by that one individual," Mansour said.

"These things happen. We don't live in a perfect world and we've got to rally together and hopefully get through this tough period.

"I know I'm not (on edge), I've got nothing to worry about.

The NRL opted against banning Dylan Napa but hit him with a big fine. Picture: Dylan Robinson

"But obviously some people have videos out there that are private and if they get put in the wrong hands, I would definitely be worried (if I was them), no doubt."

Mansour also said players could become distracted by the threat of leaked videos before the season's kick off next week.

The NRL opted against banning Canterbury prop Dylan Napa last week for fear they would put a target on player's heads if they established a precedence of suspending them once a video was leaked.

However, any new videos that are filmed from March 2019 on will be met with a suspension.

"It would be a distraction," Mansour said.

"That's what's so scary about it. The person who is leaking the videos, what are his motives?

"That's not the greatest form but in saying that it's the day and age we live in."

- With AAP