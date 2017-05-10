Penalties for a risky choice, a bad memory and marijuana

Risky choice

JAYDEN Ross Hunter knew he was taking a risk on April 7.

With only eight days left on his two-month period of disqualification from driving legally, he took the chance to test ride a motorcycle he had just repaired.

Hunter, 20, of Lower Wonga, told Gympie Magistrates Court he had just finished working on the motorcycle and knew he should not have ridden it on a road.

Now he is disqualified for two years, the mandatory minimum, after being detected by Kilkivan police.

He was also fined $660.

'Bad memory' fine

A GYMPIE magistrate has told a woman her fine was essentially "for having a bad memory.”

Jody Anne Swann, 50, of The Palms, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to a charge of driving unlicensed in Channon St, Gympie on April 18.

Swann told the court she had moved address and was unaware her licence had expired.

Police had driven her to the Transport Department office to rectify the problem, the court was told.

Mrs Baldwin urged Swann to pay the extra to get a five-year licence so that she could not be charged with the same offence again in the next five years.

"Because if it happens again in the next five years I have to disqualify you,” the magistrate said.

Drug bond

A GLENWOOD man was placed on two six-month good behaviour bonds totalling $1000 after he pleaded guilty to drug charges in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Alex Owen Marchall, 35, pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and utensils on March 13.

No conviction was recorded.