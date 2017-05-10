19°
News

Penalties for a risky choice, a bad memory and marijuana

Arthur Gorrie
| 10th May 2017 6:42 AM
Gympie Court house.
Gympie Court house. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Risky choice

JAYDEN Ross Hunter knew he was taking a risk on April 7.

With only eight days left on his two-month period of disqualification from driving legally, he took the chance to test ride a motorcycle he had just repaired.

Hunter, 20, of Lower Wonga, told Gympie Magistrates Court he had just finished working on the motorcycle and knew he should not have ridden it on a road.

Now he is disqualified for two years, the mandatory minimum, after being detected by Kilkivan police.

He was also fined $660.

'Bad memory' fine

A GYMPIE magistrate has told a woman her fine was essentially "for having a bad memory.”

Jody Anne Swann, 50, of The Palms, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to a charge of driving unlicensed in Channon St, Gympie on April 18.

Swann told the court she had moved address and was unaware her licence had expired.

Police had driven her to the Transport Department office to rectify the problem, the court was told.

Mrs Baldwin urged Swann to pay the extra to get a five-year licence so that she could not be charged with the same offence again in the next five years.

"Because if it happens again in the next five years I have to disqualify you,” the magistrate said.

Drug bond

A GLENWOOD man was placed on two six-month good behaviour bonds totalling $1000 after he pleaded guilty to drug charges in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Alex Owen Marchall, 35, pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and utensils on March 13.

No conviction was recorded.

Gympie Times

Topics:  disqualified driving drivers licence expired licence gympie court gympie magistrates court marijuana

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

AFTER a stellar performance in the green and gold, Manly prop Jake Trbojevic is raring to do it all again in his club colours this weekend.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Rubbish revolution, Memorial Park trees and high impact industry - council to decide

Rubbish revolution, Memorial Park trees and high impact...

Councillors meet on region-wide rubbish revolution, CBD icon trees and high impact industry plan

Council erosion fight wears on

FEELING DRAINED: Woolooga's Barry Hawke has been locked into a fight with Gympie council for years.

Report says council responsible for Woolooga floodwater rise

$536m haul to increase Bruce Hwy upgrades

BOOST: A massive boost has been secured for the Bruce Hwy.

Budget delivers windfall for Bruce Hwy upgrades on Coast

Local event to tackle indigenous health gap

HEALTH CHECK: This year's Well Person's Health Day will be held at Jones Hill State School on Saturday.

Focusing on our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders kids

Local Partners

$536m haul to increase Bruce Hwy upgrades

A MASSIVE Bruce Hwy windfall has been secured with the Pine Rivers to Caloundra Rd section of the national highway securing $536.4 million in upgrades.

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

FIGHT FOR LIFE: Lyme disease sufferer Naomi Robinson with her brother Jye Robinson.

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary May 9-14

Time travelling students offer a musical paradox

Students (back) Keely Powell, Liam Paulsen, Ezra White, Georgia Groves, Bella Menzies, Dana Beyer, Peta Kishawi, (front) Quinn Edwards and Hayden Capell are excited to be part of Paradoxical.

James Nash's new show not one to set your watch by.

Afternoon of music a special gift for mums

IN TUNE: Matthias Kauffman (left) and Gitti Harriman will perform with Gympie Strings in the Cooloola Community Orchestra's Mother's Day concert on May 13.

How about the gift of live music?

Horrible movies that made more than a billion dollars

JUST because a movie went on to make plenty of money doesn’t mean it was any good.

Marco Pierre White Jr apologises to Matt Preston

Marco Pierre White and Matt Preston on MasterChef.

Marco Pierre White Junior has publicly apologised for his outburst

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

Lara Worthington and son Racer arrive at Sydney airport last week.

Model Lara Worthington claimed she's not rich on radio this morning

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

The BBC has chosen a truly odd way of introducing the McCann doco

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

3.02 ACRES AT THE DAWN

47 Witham Road, The Dawn 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $189,000

Looking for a vacant block of land? Then look no further this rare block has just become available. Located in the desirable The Dawn area, the block measures...

time 2 settle down in the country!

29 Lower Wonga Hall Road, Lower Wonga 4570

4 2 8 $385,000!

Just the perfect property to start up your own country lifestyle, away from the hustle and bustle of city living. Never too late to own your own home on 8 acres...

BARAMBAH-CATTLE AND IRRIGATION

Silver Perch Road, Barambah 4601

Residential Land 0 0 $449,000

Located in the South Burnett area, handy to Murgon and Goomeri, this 172 acre property offers the diversity of cattle and irrigation country. Approx. 45 acres is...

Convenient and Affordable!

45 Duke St, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in the Heart of Gympie just a short stroll to the CBD is this grand hardwood home, renovators and investors take note. This home offers you the perfect...

HOUSE, COTTAGE AND BIG SHED!

441 Tin Can Bay Rd, Canina 4570

House 3 1 4 $335,000

House, Big Shed and Cottage on 9097m2 (2.24 acres). The house features three bedrooms,built-ins,open lounge/dining combination, tidy kitchen, bathroom,verandah and...

Solid Timber Home In Goomeri

13 Murphy Street, Goomeri 4601

House 3 1 $150,000

Situated above the high school in Goomeri is a 3 bedroom timber home on a ¼ acre block. The living area is open plan with a near new kitchen dining combo with a...

Prepare to be wowed!

92 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $279,000

Welcome to 92 Old Maryborough Road Gympie, beautifully renovated home so close to the CBD with so much on offer! Featuring open plan kitchen, living and dining...

CITY CENTRE GARDEN VIEWS

38 Young Street, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Situated within walking distance to Mary Street and adjacent to the park this property offers a choice of possibilities. Previously set up as a boarding house now...

Unique farming opportunity

242 Ballard Road, Imbil 4570

House 6 2 7 On site

Situated on 150 acres in rich fertile country. This agriculture property offers a unique farming opportunity with improved pastures throughout and a large array...

Country retreat over looking spectacular mountains and hills

65 Diamondfield Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 4 Auction

Looking for a country retreat, then look no further than this beautiful 4 bedroom home on 11.48 ha overlooking the hills of the Mary Valley. The country style...

Local value and service at Oakvale Homes

THE NEW TEAM: Oakvale Homes' new owners Sharon and Kurt Hansen with team members Damien Torrens, Karl Moore and Daph Backhouse.

Second generation builders to take reins of company

Tom Grady are show stoppers

PROUD SPONSORS: Tom and Lyn Grady love being involved with the Gympie Show as adults, when it is something they remember fondly from their childhood.

From childhood memories to a major sponsor of the 2017 Gympie Show

Definitely among the movers

MEET THE TEAM: The agents2go team are (back from left) Simon Birks, Andrew Wilson, Andii Stewart, Kieran Ward and Jasmine Birks and (front) Joan Stewart, Bonnie Hollander and Linda Alexander.

Agents2go going from 'strength 2 strength'

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!