Peers vote Alaalatoa top of the props

ALLAN Alaalatoa has become just the second prop in history to win the Rugby Union Players' Association Medal for Excellence.

The Brumbies and Wallabies tighthead received the most number of votes from fellow Australian players in 2019 for his on-field performances and off-field endeavours.

Alaalatoa joins players such as George Gregan, Nathan Sharpe, George Smith and David Pocock as a winner of the award.

James Slipper had been the only prop to receive the award, in 2014, prior to Alaalatoa's gong at Sydney's Ivy on Wednesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old was also a finalist in the Academic Achievement Award, and continues to play an active role in the Canberra community while helping his junior club, West Harbour, in Western Sydney.

Last year, Alaalatoa launched a mentoring program aimed at combating domestic violence. The 120kg behemoth has been advising teenage boys on how to talk to and about girls and sex.

Alaalatoa's was one of eight awards presented, with his Brumbies teammate Lachlan McCaffrey (Community Service Award) also honoured alongside Queensland Reds duo Angus Scott-Young (Academic Achievement Award) and Isaac Lucas (Newcomer of the Year).

Grace Hamilton made history at the RUPA awards. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty

Grace Hamilton capped an excellent season by becoming the first ever Wallaroos player to win the People's Choice Australian Player of the Year, while Melbourne Rebels recruit Andrew Deegan won the NRC Players' Player of the Year.

Ellia Green and Maurice Longbottom each won their first ever Australian Rugby Sevens Players' Player of the Year award.

RUPA Medal For Excellence: Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies)

Newcomer of the Year: Isaac Lucas (Queensland Reds)

Community Service Award: Lachlan McCaffrey (Brumbies)

Academic Achievement Award: Angus Scott-Young (Queensland Reds)

Taylors Wines' People's Choice Australian Player of the Year: Grace Hamilton (Buildcorp Wallaroos)

NRC Players' Player of the Year Award: Andrew Deegan (Western Force/Melbourne Rebels)

Australian Men's Rugby Sevens Players' Player of the Year: Maurice Longbottom

Australian Women's Rugby Sevens Players' Player of the Year: Ellia Green

RUPA Medal for Excellence winners

2001: George Gregan (Brumbies)

2002: Nathan Sharpe (Queensland Reds)

2003: Brendan Cannon (NSW Waratahs)

2004: George Gregan (Brumbies)

2005: Nathan Sharpe (Queensland Reds)

2006: George Gregan (Brumbies)

2007: George Smith (Brumbies)

2008: George Smith (Brumbies)

2009: Berrick Barnes (Queensland Reds)

2010: David Pocock (Western Force)

2011: Nathan Sharpe (Western Force)

2012: Nathan Sharpe (Western Force)

2013: Nick Cummins (Western Force)

2014: James Slipper (Queensland Reds)

2015: David Pocock (Brumbies)

2016: Christian Leali'ifano (Brumbies)

2017: Isi Naisarani (Western Force)

2018: David Pocock (Brumbies)

2019: Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies)