Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lady Justice
Lady Justice
Crime

PEEPING TOM: Father of six fined for watching woman shower

Jessica Cook
15th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Point Vernon man been fined for watching a woman shower at a rest stop.

Ted Moss yesterday pleaded guilty to a privacy breach in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court.

The court heard the father of six was caught out watching the German backpacker shower after standing on a bench in the neighbouring stall to peer over the 2.5m wall last December.

The woman looked up to see him staring down at her and screamed.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said the offending was "quite significant" as people in rest stops deserved privacy.

Moss was also charged with two charges relating to previous failures to appear in court.

On February 12 he failed to appear at court and later told police he had forgotten.

On August 26 he did not turn up to court but later said he had emailed saying that he would not be attending but received no reply.

When he discovered there was a warrant for his arrest Moss surrendered to the Hervey Bay Police Station.

Moss' defence lawyer said his client was on Centrelink payments.

He was given one fine for all three charges which totalled $1700.

Convictions were recorded.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Heartwrenching’: Gympie families caught up in border mess

        Premium Content ‘Heartwrenching’: Gympie families caught up in border mess

        News Gympie MP slams QLD border laws which left a Gympie woman who died of cancer to be buried alone because her family was not allowed to attend

        • 15th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Precinct’s renewal gains pace with plan for gym expansion

        Premium Content Precinct’s renewal gains pace with plan for gym expansion

        News The Gympie business has applied to relocate to a site with three times the space...

        Serial Gympie burglar given a longer jail sentence

        Premium Content Serial Gympie burglar given a longer jail sentence

        News His victims included two bowls clubs and the Rainbow Beach Rec Club

        Developer unveils next phase of 45-block Valley subdivision

        Premium Content Developer unveils next phase of 45-block Valley subdivision

        News 30 more residential blocks should soon be up for grabs, with developers keen to get...