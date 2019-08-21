Menu
Emergency services attend an incident on George St at the top of the Queen Street Mall. Picture: David Topp/Twitter
Breaking

Pedestrians struck by car in CBD, city road closed

by Nicole Pierre, Chris Clarke and Thomas Morgan
21st Aug 2019 4:40 PM
EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a crash involving a car and three pedestrians in the city's central business district.
George Street has been closed after police said a motorist lost control of their car and struck the pedestrians about 3.15pm at the top of the Queen Street Mall.
A woman and three men have suffered from facial and soft tissue injuries.

Two people have been taken to Princess Alexandra hospital, and two others are yet to be transported.
Police have cordoned off the street area in front of the market stalls at Brisbane square.

A smashed bonnet of a black Honda can be seen after it mounted a kerb and hit a tree outside St George bank on George street.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the driver is believed to have had a medical episode before losing control of his vehicle.

Paramedics and police are still on scene

