A PEDESTRIAN of unknown age or gender was hospitalised after an incident involving a vehicle at Pomona this morning.

The incident occurred at a private address just before 7am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The person was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, QAS reported.

