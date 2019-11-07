Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A person has died after they were struck by a car early this morning on the M1. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark
A person has died after they were struck by a car early this morning on the M1. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark
News

Pedestrian struck and killed on M1

by Talisa Eley
7th Nov 2019 6:18 AM

A PEDESTRIAN has been struck and killed this morning on the M1, with police closing one lane of the motorway.

The person, believed to be a man, was hit by a truck near Exit 71 at Nerang about 3am.

The forensic crash unit remained at the scene at 5.30am, with the left hand lane in the northbound direction has been closed to traffic.

It is not impacting traffic, but crews are working quickly to wrap up before rush hour.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you or anyone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636. In an emergency, call triple-0

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash gold coast m1 pedestrian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Holy snapping croc head! Couple’s driveway crocker

        premium_icon Holy snapping croc head! Couple’s driveway crocker

        News A Queensland couple thought at first it was a lizard. But on closer inspection, the shock set in – a severed crocodile head had been dumped on their driveway.

        Embattled Upper Mary St traders hold grave fears

        premium_icon Embattled Upper Mary St traders hold grave fears

        News $3 million beautification project severely impacts customer numbers

        ‘Depraved’ predator lures boy, 10, into public toilet

        premium_icon ‘Depraved’ predator lures boy, 10, into public toilet

        News A man’s ‘depraved’ actions left a little boy terrified

        YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        News Distanced from the street-front for added privacy, it is positioned within one of...