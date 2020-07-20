Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to Gatton Hospital after he was injured in a tractor incident.
A man has been taken to Gatton Hospital after he was injured in a tractor incident.
News

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after run in with tractor

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
20th Jul 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after he was involved in an accident involving a tractor in the Lockyer Valley.

Paramedics were called to Robinsons Road, Gatton, at 1.48pm where they assessed one pedestrian.

LOCAL NEWS: IN COURT: The 56 people appearing in Gatton court today

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said she could not confirm whether or not the incident had taken place on a road or private property.

The man sustained injuries to his lower leg and was taken to Gatton Hospital in a stable condition.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

lockyer valley crash tractor accident vehicle pedestrian incident
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Daughter’s moving tribute to Dad who was ‘deeply loved’

        premium_icon Daughter’s moving tribute to Dad who was ‘deeply loved’

        News He was a twin who grew up in back streets of Sydney, lived an extraordinary life, then settled in Kandanga

        Have your say now on Rainbow’s $1m main drag makeover

        premium_icon Have your say now on Rainbow’s $1m main drag makeover

        News New parking bays and new street furniture, landscaping and footpath finishes in the...

        Gympie truck stop open, safe and COVID-free

        premium_icon Gympie truck stop open, safe and COVID-free

        News ‘We have had multiple phone calls from people asking us if we are open and...

        Smoke warning for parts of Cooloola coast

        premium_icon Smoke warning for parts of Cooloola coast

        News Smoke may be seen in the Cooloola Recreation Area, Rainbow Beach, Cooloola Cove and...