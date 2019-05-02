Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pedestrian killed in cement truck crash.
Pedestrian killed in cement truck crash.
Breaking

Pedestrian killed in cement truck crash

by Ally Foster
2nd May 2019 12:55 PM

A PERSON has been killed and another has been injured after being hit by a cement truck in Sydney this morning.

A man and a woman aged in their 80s were walking near the intersection of Albany St and Willoughby Rd in Crows Nest when they were struck by the truck.

The incident took place at around 11.30am, with emergency workers rushing to help the pair.

The woman died at the scene.

The man was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital with cuts, abrasions and possible limb trauma.

Police have also taken the male truck driver in for mandatory testing of drugs and alcohol.

Emergency crews are on the scene and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash.

cement truck crash editors picks fatal sydney

Top Stories

    Emergency crews investigate 'strong odour' in toilet block

    premium_icon Emergency crews investigate 'strong odour' in toilet block

    News Emergency crews are on scene investigating reports of a 'strong odour' coming from a Maryborough toilet block.

    • 2nd May 2019 11:29 AM
    'No faults' at traffic lights despite complaints

    premium_icon 'No faults' at traffic lights despite complaints

    News The intersection has had red light cameras since last year.

    • 2nd May 2019 11:28 AM
    • 1 GeorgeM16
    For the love of God, if you suspect violence do something

    For the love of God, if you suspect violence do something

    News Gympie Magistrates Court deals with abusers every single week.

    23-year-old Gympie speedway driver claims Australian title

    premium_icon 23-year-old Gympie speedway driver claims Australian title

    News He didn't start among the favourites, but that didn't matter.