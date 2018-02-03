Menu
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed, Bruce Hwy open

Tom Daunt
by

UPDATE 8.30am: Forensic Crash police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash where a pedestrian died last night just north of Gympie..

The Bruce Highway is now open to traffic.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman was unable to comment about any specific details of the crash but confirmed it happened about 3km north of the Curra service station at about 10.20pm last night.

The incident is being investigated by the Maryborough Forensic Crash Unit and Maryborough police.  

EARLIER: A PEDESTRIAN has died following a crash on the Bruce Highway on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called about 10:20pm to a single vehicle crash in the Gympie Region of Curra.

It will be alleged that the vehicle crashed into a pedestrian.

Police are investigating with more details to come.

