Pedestrian fights for life after major accident

Police are investigating a pedestrian accident that has left a 23-year-old Currumbin Waters man fighting for life.

The 23-year-old from Currumbin Waters was struck by a vehicle travelling south on Bermuda St at Burleigh Waters just after 8.30pm on Friday night.

Police said he had been trying to cross the road near Santa Maria Court with a mate after leaving a licensed premises.

Initial reports suggested the man had been riding a bike at the time.

The man suffered serious injuries and remained in Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the driver is assisting detectives with their investigation.



A police spokesman said the driver of the Holden Caprice stopped to offer help and had been co-operating with police.

It comes as 16-year-old Preston Potter remains in an induced coma in the same hospital, just over a week since being struck by a car in the same area.

Preston had been trying to cross the road with friends around 10pm on June 6, when he was hit by a car in the northbound lanes of Bermuda St, near Christine Ave.

Police are urging any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage of either incidents to come forward as they continue to investigate.