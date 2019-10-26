Pedestrian critical after Bunya Hway crash

Paramedics transported a patient after a pedestrian and vehicle incident along the Bunya Highway outside of Kingaroy. (FILE)

A PEDESTRIAN is in a critical condition after an incident with a vehicle along the Bunya Highway this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the pedestrian was currently in Kingaroy Hospital with head, chest and leg injuries after being hit by the car.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the Kingaroy Hospital and is waiting to see if a transfer is required.

The driver of the vehicle was also transported by paramedics in a stable condition to the Kingaroy Hospital.

The incident occurred just outside of Kingaroy towards Crawford at 12.13pm on Saturday, October 26.

Three QAS crews attended the scene.

The Bunya Highway is now clear.