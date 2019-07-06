Pearce bags 5 awards at Confraternity Carnival

CHAMPION EFFORT: Gympie player Matt Pearce shows off three of his four Man of the Match awards he received at the Confraternity Carnival in Bundaberg.

RUGBY LEAGUE: St Patrick's College, Gympie, and St Mary's College, Maryborough, co-captain Matt Pearce led his team to victory yesterday to win the Division 3 grand final in the Confraternity Carnival in Bundaberg.

The carnival is staged by Queensland Independent Secondary Schools' Rugby League and is the largest schoolboy carnival in Australia with about 60 schools competing.

Gympie/Maryborough defeated Good Shepherd Catholic College Mt Isa 30-16 and Pearce was named Best and Fairest player.

This was not the only honour for Pearce.

During the carnival, he bagged four Man of the Match awards out of six games.

"I have never received this many Man of the Match awards,” he said.

"I was happy when they called my name (for the Best and Fairest Player award) it was such a good feeling.”

A natural play maker, Pearce nabbed the winning points to give his side a grand final berth.

"I scored at least five tries over the carnival. The one that stands out was in the semi-final,” he said.

"I kicked a little grubber through then one-on-one strip to then score.

"It was the push of the ball, working for what you want and that showed when I scored the try to win the game to go into the grand final.”

Pearce was a natural with the ball from an early age.

"Dad wanted to me to play a sport and Mum took me to play soccer and I hated it,” he said.

"I didn't like not having the ball in my hands and not being able to tackle people.”

It is not just league Pearce excels in, he has also gone far in touch.

"I have made heaps of Wide Bay teams and the Queensland under-14s team,” he said.

"I would have liked to go further with league to Intrust Super Cup level (top level of rugby league in Queensland), but there are a lot of good boys out there that are bigger, better and stronger.”

Matt is the latest Gympie Times Player of the Week.