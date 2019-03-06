Menu
Lead pellet found in pear at St George IGA
Pears removed from shops after metal object found in them

Ellen Ransley
5th Mar 2019 4:32 PM | Updated: 6th Mar 2019 2:02 PM
PEARS have been removed from supermarket shelves around Queensland after a metal object was found inside a piece of fruit from IGA St George.

Cornetts Supermarket CEO Graham Booysen said it appeared the pear had grown around the object, believed to be a lead shotgun pellet.

"It could be that a bullet had been fired, and the pear has grown around it. It looks as if it's been there a very long time."

"We can't be certain it is a lead pellet, police are investigating," Mr Booysen said.

Mr Booysen said the incident appeared to be isolated and a 'one-off', with stock pulled from shelves throughout Queensland as a precaution.

"We also stopped all stock from the warehouse going out, and all deliveries were stopped for a full inspection," he said.

"We have spoken to the grower, and I'm sure police would be getting involved with the farm to carry out an investigation."

St George mum Jennifer Tincknell found the object in her children's fruit on Saturday afternoon, after purchasing the pears in the morning.

Ms Ticknell said she was left shocked and angry after her child found the object in the pear.

Ms Ticknell told News Corp she had bought a packet of pears, and given them to three of her children, Taleea, 5, Tanya, 9, and John, 10.

"Tanya found the metal object and was panicking and worried when she showed me the fruit," she said.

"Tanya was just about to bite it when she noticed it.

"It looked like someone's used a shotgun and shot at the fruit."

Ms Ticknell said all of her children were then scared they might have eaten them.

She took her children where they were assessed and later released.

"They said if the children experience any sharp pains to just bring them back," she said.

Ms Ticknell returned the fruit to IGA about 1.30pm and demanded staff remove the fruit from the shelves and check their produce.

"I was quite annoyed that the shops didn't check the fruit first to know there's no foreign objects in them," she said.

Ms Ticknell told News she was offered a full refund, and posted on local social media sites to warn other parents.

"I tried to spread the warning so other parents don't have to go through this, and other people would not potentially eat them."

