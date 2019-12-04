Menu
Robbie 'Switzerland' Coye died as he had lived - a peace maker. His 18-year-old 'spoiled brat' killer will learn her fate soon.
Robbie ‘Switzerland’ Coye died as he had lived - a peace maker. His 18-year-old ‘spoiled brat’ killer will learn her fate soon.
Crime

Peacemaker stabbed to death by ‘spoiled brat’

by Pete Martinelli
4th Dec 2019 5:07 PM
ROBBIE Coye bled out on an Edmonton driveway - his cruel reward for looking after the girl who would stab him in the jugular with a sharp steak knife.

Mr Coye, 22, nicknamed "Switzerland" by his friends, was fatally stabbed by a 17-year-old girl in March last year.

The older man was trying to calm down the drunk girl who had grown increasingly anxious and agitated during a house party on Farmer Street.

Yesterday Cairns Supreme Court heard noone witnessed the stabbing but a male voice, possibly Mr Coye, was heard to cry out "F*** she's grabbed a knife!"

The fatal blow - 9.5cm deep - severed Mr Coye's jugular and punctured his lung.

"While he sustained a stabbed lung the cause of death was blood loss from the jugular vein," Crown Prosecutor Nathan Crane said.

Despite the mortal wound, Mr Coye attempted to restrain his killer.

"He was able to stand and grabbed her in a bear hug," Mr Crane said.

"There was blood over the cabinets, over Robbie."

Victim Robbie Coye.
Victim Robbie Coye.

Disarmed and subdued by another witness, the girl,known only as A.W, sat cross legged muttering "Oh my God."

Mr Coye was rushed to the driveway to await paramedics but would not survive the wait.

"He slipped on the face of a car and died on the driveway before the ambulance could arrive,' Mr Crane said.

The court heard A.W, drunk and agitated, assaulted her boyfriend several times that night and demanded to return to their White Rock residence.

True to his nickname, Mr Coye spent the night tending to the girl, even following her from the party to placate her as they sat in a gutter.

The scene at Farmer St, Edmonton. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
The scene at Farmer St, Edmonton. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

A.W, now 18 would later tell a witness that she thought Mr Coye had "barged" in on the fight with her boyfriend.

The court heard that under psychiatric assessment the defendant would say alcohol "made her feel good, crazy, happy and angry."

In a statement to the court, mother of the deceased, Cristine Coye, said A.W was of a "generation of spoiled brats."

"My son walked into the middle of a temper tantrum"

"She had never made an apology and I don't think she ever will," Ms Coye wrote.

The defendant pleaded guilty to manslaughter in October.

Mike Dalton, defending, said his client a long history of mental health issues including anxiety, PTSD and borderline personality disorder, which caused "a perfect storm of internal psychopathology."

Justice Jim Henry is expected to sentence the defendant later today.

