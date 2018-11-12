PC brigade wants to trash our traditions, says Gympie MP

COMMEMORATIONS on Sunday were a testament of the importance that Gympie residents place on the service given by our defence personnel over so many years.

It was especially poignant remembering that the day marked 100 years since the end of the First World War. Known as the "war to end all wars” it helped shape our place in the world, and reaffirm the values and traditions which we as a young nation held dear.

Traditions such as Remembrance Day are a potent reminder of the type of society and government, our freedoms, and way of life which many take for granted.

That way of life is being pulled in all directions. Honouring and understanding the sacrifice of those who fought means standing up to the anti-Australian politically correct brigade which is trying to trash our traditions.

When governments are beholden to these fanatics they refuse to challenge them and make token gestures of support for our heritage.

Staying silent encourages this nonsense. Leadership means taking on these fanatics which some in their heart of hearts secretly agree with.

These zealots disparage our forebears, historical events, culture and values. They find fault with what many of us believe represents the real Australia.

They thrive on rewriting events to portray our traditions and organisations as offensive and demonise their custodians.

They say it is offensive to commemorate the fallen, an insult to demonstrate our national pride, to celebrate our heritage, our rich history, our country, and the values and institutions that underpin it. Whether the politically correct like it or not our country is founded on a strong Judaeo-Christian tradition which has influenced our type of government, our laws, our democracy, our way of life, our institutions, and our traditions.

Leadership means putting a stop to pandering to politically correct nonsense and paying lip service to our freedoms and institutions.