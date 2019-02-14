Teen giant, rookie half named for Broncos trial clash

Payne Haas has been named in Brisbane’s squad for the trial clash with Souths-Logan. Picture: AAP

BRISBANE'S Payne Haas will return from injury while fellow teenager Tom Dearden will start in the halves in their NRL trial against Queensland Cup outfit Souths-Logan on Saturday.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has named five players with NRL experience in his squad, including fit-again Haas (shoulder), hooker Jake Turpin, centre Gehamat Shibisaki and former Melbourne and South Sydney winger Richie Kennar.

Patrick Mago is the other experienced player in the side, while 17-year-old Gold Coast halfback Dearden will make the step up after a standout schoolboys season with Palm Beach Currumbin.

BRONCOS SQUAD: Tesi Niu, Richie Kennar, Gehamat Shibasaki, Ed Burns, Herbie Farnworth, Troy Dargan, Tom Dearden, Payne Haas, Jake Turpin, Thomas Flegler, Andre Savelio, Jamil Hopoate, Patrick Carrigan. Bench: Kobe Hetherington, Leenan Palasia, Jordan Grant, Patrick Mago, Ethan Bullemor, Tanah Boyd, Cory Paix, Xavier Coates, Ilikena Vudogo.

