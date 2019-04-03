Broncos ready to bring the Payne

The Roosters clash is a chance for Paas to reset his season. Image: AAP Image/Darren England

The Roosters clash is a chance for Paas to reset his season. Image: AAP Image/Darren England

TROUBLED forward Payne Haas travelled to Sydney with the Broncos on Wednesday night in the strongest sign yet Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold to ready to unleash the controversial prop on the NRL.

Haas' four-match suspension for failing to comply with an NRL Integrity Unit investigation over two off-field incidents will officially end after Brisbane's blockbuster against the Roosters at the SCG.

Seibold is keen to reintegrate Haas with a Brisbane squad that has endured a turbulent build-up for the clash with the premiers after strike centre James Roberts was ruled out with an Achilles injury.

Brisbane's backline appeared to take a further hit when star winger Corey Oates failed to appear at their captain's run.

Oates' partner gave birth to their first child, a baby girl named Montana, on Tuesday night.

The Queensland Origin winger did not fly with his Brisbane teammates on Wednesday afternoon, but is expected to join the squad for the Broncos' debut at the SCG.

While Haas will be in Sydney as a spectator only, his mere presence in the dressing room is evidence Seibold cannot wait to expose the 118kg forward to his new regime.

Despite having played just three NRL games, Haas is Brisbane's biggest player and Seibold is banking on his interchange bulk to inspire the Broncos' midfield for their Round 5 clash against the Wests Tigers next Thursday night.

Haas could have a big impact after his suspension. Image: AAP Image/Darren England

Haas' impending return to the NRL would be a welcome ray of sunshine for the rookie following a horror pre-season which involved court appearances for unlicensed driving and his mother being charged with assault following a junior league brawl last September.

Seibold confirmed Haas is in the mix for an immediate recall after impressing the Broncos coach with his attitude and intensity at training.

"We will take Payne with us to Sydney over the next few days," Seibold said.

"Payne hasn't been able to play because of his suspension so he will be in the mix (for the Tigers clash), no doubt about that.

"What he has produced at training has been top end.

"I wouldn't say there is pressure on individuals (to keep their spots). The make-up of our bench changes week to week but we want to get through (tonight's) game, that is the main consideration for us."

Seibold is putting his faith in his young players. Image: AAP Image/Darren England

Seibold backed another Broncos rookie, Kotoni Staggs, to fill Roberts' void in his centre match-up with Roosters sensation Latrell Mitchell.

"I coach effort areas and Kotoni is full of effort," he said. "He has some real ability.

"It will be a huge test for him to mark Latrell no doubt, but he had a week in the Indigenous All Stars camp with Latrell and he knows he is man like he is and he is comfortable doing his job.

"I have great confidence in him. He has been a real standout during the pre-season so it's time for him to get an opportunity."