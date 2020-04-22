Pay what you can: Cafe’s generous initiative amid crisis

HEARTY MEALS: Kim Harrif of Ambrosia espresso bar in Mountain Creek is offering pay what you want meals to the community. Photo: John McCutcheon.

A SUNSHINE Coast cafe is offering community members fresh meals at any price they can afford during the coronavirus crisis.

Mountain Creek's Ambrosia Espresso Bar owner Kim Harrif said she wanted to support the community with some good hearty meals to thank her loyal customers.

"We've got quite a few regulars that have been very supportive over these last few weeks and we just felt that we wanted to give back to the community," Ms Harrif said.

"So, we've started to do the pay what you can afford meals and hopefully we can help a few people as well.

"Everyday there will be a different meal and I'll post on Facebook what it is going to be, or people can come in and see what is on the menu.

"Today we've got cottage pie, tomorrow I'm doing a beef stew, last week we did a lamb curry, so it's good hearty meals. Sometimes I might do a pasta as well.

"If there is someone who might not need the meal for themselves, but they know someone who is home bound, they can come and collect on their behalf as well."

The former South African resident, who took over Ambrosia Coffee just six months ago, said it had been a tough time for business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"My family have been in Australia for about one and a half years and we took over Ambrosia from Andrew and Andrea," Ms Harrif said.

"I'm glad we had the six months before the (pandemic) to build relationships with our regular customers and I must say they have been very supportive.

"Turnover has definitely gone down because we can't have sit down meals or anything but at the same time, we've been very busy with coffees and toasties and that sort of thing."

For more information call 0403 531 118 or visit Ambrosia at Shop 2/A/158/170 Karawatha Dr, Mountain Creek.

Daily meal options can be viewed at Ambrosia Espresso Bar's Facebook page.