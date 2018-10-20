Pay up or spend Christmas in jail: Gympie court

JUST DO IT: A Gympie magistrate has told a man to pay up or go to jail.

'Get a job, get some money and pay what you owe,' Gympie Magistrate Ross Woodford told a man who claimed to be remorseful over his failure compensate an assault victim.

He added: "Or you'll spend Christmas in jail.”

"You're not showing remorse," Mr Woodford told Michael Lee Grant, 36 of Wallu.

Grant pleaded guilty to failing to pay court ordered compensation and property restitution totalling $2400.

Grant had been ordered to pay the money as part of his sentence for earlier offences of assault and property damage.

The money was due on September 11, with a default penalty of three weeks jail.

Grant told Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday he was remorseful over his failure to pay the money.

He pleaded guilty to failing failing to comply with a court order.

"I've got no excuse. I've paid nothing," Grant admitted. "I could blame my bad habits, but at the end of the day it's my fault," he said.

"If you showed remorse you would have paid," Mr Woodford said.

"Go out and get a job, get some money and pay the restitution.

"That's the way to stay out of jail," Mr Woodford said, giving Grant until December 20 to pay.