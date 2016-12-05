REVEALED: Pay, complaints for new and old councillors

Remuneration rates and complaint resolutions were both detailed in the 2015-16 annual report from Gympie Regional Council.

COUNCILLOR remuneration was spread among a number of representatives in the 2015-16 financial year as a result of the March elections.

As Mayor, Cr Mick Curran had the highest salary at $120,226, while re-elected Crs Bob Leitch ($66,192.32) and Mark McDonald ($63,870) had the second highest remuneration rates.

As newly elected officials, Crs Hilary Smerdon, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Dan Stewart were paid $14,739.23 each.

Mayor Mick Curran. Renee Albrecht

Cr Larry Friske, who resigned, earned $57,800.70 for his service in the 2015-2016 financial year, while Crs Rae Gate, Ian Petersen, Wayne Sachs and Julie Walker were paid $49,130.77 each before the election.

Cr Glen Hartwig was the only councillor to declare his own private vehicle for use, with a vehicle allowance of $1912.07 being reported.

According to the report, over the period, Cr Gate was paid the most reimbursement at $1956.78, while Cr Currie declared the least at $199.10.

Over the 12-month period, only one complaint was made against any councillors about their conduct or performance, and resulted in no further action being taken.

The report also shows the total payment to senior management during the period was $1,223,950, with three employees within the $130,000-$229,000 band and two within $230,000-$329,000.

Twenty-nine administrative action complaints were made in the financial year, 25 of which were resolved by June 30.

Of the remaining four complaints, the report noted three of these were received in May or June of this year.

No complaints received in a prior financial year were left unresolved. According to the report, the statistics highlight council's process has been effective for dealing with complaints within the financial year.