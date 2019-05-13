Menu
Host Tom Gleisner returns in a new season of Have You Been Paying Attention?. Supplied by Channel 10. Tina Smigielski
TV

Pay attention to quiz show's aim to thrive between Clive ads

by SEANNA CRONIN, INSIDER
13th May 2019 10:00 AM
Australia's favourite comedy quiz show is back just in time to poke fun at the last week of the federal election campaign.

With candidates coming and going at the drop of a hat, there's no shortage of comedy gold for Have You Been Paying Attention? host Tom Gleisner and his panel of comedians.

"One thing our show can do is provide a short break between Clive Palmer ads,” the Logie winner jokes.

"We might be able to convince the PM Scott Morrison to make a last-ditch appearance.

"I've always said, we never run out of news with a Trump in the White House, Kardashians tweeting and royal babies popping out everywhere. Then of course you throw into the mix the small matter of a federal election with rogue senators at 20 paces and I don't think we'll struggle with material.”

While he may stand in a position of authority from behind a podium with question cards in hand, Gleisner is the butt of many jokes for regular panellists Sam Pang and Ed Kavalee.

"Sometimes it can feel a little full on,” he says. "The traditional quiz model is the host is the authoritative person in the room and that doesn't happen much on our show. I'm not so much a quiz master as a punching bag.

"People ask me 'Why would you do it?'. Because it's fun.”

Joining Ed and Sam in Monday's series return are guests Mick Molloy, Melanie Bracewell and Kitty Flanagan.

"I always know Mick's on the show because we have two extra Network Ten lawyers rostered on,” Gleisner jokes.

"I saw Melanie's show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and it was sensational. I might be making this up but she's something like 24 years old, insanely young, so confident and so quick. I'm delighted she's back.

"A few of our producers make a point of seeing just about every (comedy) show they can. There are a few new names on the list. You won't see them for a few weeks but we look forward to launching them.”

Have You Been Paying Attention? returns tonight at 8.30pm on Ten/WIN.

