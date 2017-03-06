36°
Lifestyle

Pauline Hanson's views 'ignorant, dangerous' on vaccines

Jason Tin, The Daily Telegraph | 6th Mar 2017 7:50 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PAULINE Hanson must apologise and retract her "crazy" peddling of "ignorant" advice about vaccinating kids, a former federal health department head said today.

Stephen Duckett said he was "disgusted" when the senator questioned their effectiveness and encouraged parents to do their own research.

"This is a situation where you've got a popular politician with a significant following who's actually giving crazy, crazy medical advice," he told ABC radio on Monday.

"She has to apologise and retract that statement."
 

Senator Hanson also said parents should be allowed to have their children tested before booking vaccinations.

"Some of these parents are saying vaccinations have an effect on some children," she told ABC television on Sunday.

But Mr Duckett, who is now director of health at the Grattan Institute policy think tank, rejected this.

"Vaccines are safe," he said.

"I cannot stress how angry it makes one feel that she is putting lives at risk ... without any evidence whatsoever."

Ms Hanson's outspoken comments - in which she also appeared to liken the government's No Jab, No Pay policy to blackmail and the actions of a "dictatorship" - were also linked to previous remarks she has made that seem to connect vaccinations with autism.

"What I've heard from parents and their concerns about it ... and what I have said is I advise parents to go out and do their own research with regards to this," Ms Hanson said.

The right-wing senator went on to argue that parents needed to "make an informed decision".

"What I don't like about it is the blackmailing that's happening with the government," she told ABC TV. "Don't do that to people. That's a dictatorship. And I think people have a right to investigate themselves."
 

Pauline Hanson does not the support the government&#39;s "no jab, no play" policy which has increased the number of people vaccinating their children.
Pauline Hanson does not the support the government's "no jab, no play" policy which has increased the number of people vaccinating their children. Patrick Woods

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard slammed the One ­Nation leader's comments, saying: "Those who claim the right to represent and safeguard the community shouldn't apply hocus pocus pixieland critiques of otherwise extremely well-founded, evidence-based scientific immunisation programs."

Opposition health spokesman Walt Secord said he shook his head "in total disbelief" at Ms Hanson appearing "on ­national television linking arms with the anti-vaxxers".

The Australian Medical Association's NSW president, Brad Frankum, labelled Ms Hanson's remarks "very disappointing and really quite ignorant".

"The way she has framed it is that somehow a non-medical parent is going to make a more informed decision about the value of vaccination than the entire medical profession," Professor Frankum said.

"That's very dangerous, really. It is going to give people the idea that they can avoid vaccination (for their kids)."

Prof Frankum also took aim at Ms Hanson's apparent attack on the government's No Jab, No Play policy, which prevents parents from receiving childcare rebates and certain other welfare payments if they have not properly vaccinated their children.

"It is not forcing parents to vaccinate their children but it's sending the message that the government is trying to look after children," he said.

Some groups continue to link vaccinations to autism and claim they pose serious health risks, but the study that popularised the supposed link has since been discredited and debunked.

The No Jab, No Play policy was introduced to counter an alarming drop-off in the rate of vaccination, which was exposing children to a range of deadly diseases.

"If parents choose not to vaccinate their children, they are putting their children's health at risk and every other person's children's health at risk too," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said yesterday.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten described Ms Hanson's views as " plain dangerous".

Ms Hanson created another stir yesterday by revealing she is planning to create a special One Nation boutique beer to help her "connect with voters".

The VB-loving senator is aiming to capitalise on her brand name and said she was "interested in speaking to a range of craft brewers".

News Corp Australia

Topics:  health one nation pauline hanson politics vaccinations vaccine

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Gympie goes national: branded Australia's 80s revival town

Gympie goes national: branded Australia's 80s revival town

Our new-found fame is a little out of the blue but we'll take it!

Gympie council enforces the law inconsistently: letter

Reg Lawler

Letter says Gympie council is inconsistent with its law enforcement

How Bunnings makes its cunning 'lowest prices' claim

Bunnings at Dalton Dr, Maroochydore Photo Erle Levey / Sunshine Coast Daily

IT’S THE hardware store giant set for market dominance after rival Masters...

Pauline Hanson's views 'ignorant, dangerous' on vaccines

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has a new Queensland leader, with the Senator promoting new recruit and Buderim MP Steve Dickson to the top job.

“She has to apologise and retract that statement.”

Local Partners

New faces join The Gympie Times newsroom

THERE are some new faces in The Gympie Times newsroom, with Scott Kovacevic, Jacob Carson and Rowan Schindler joining the award winning team

Gympie to celebrate International Women's Day in style

Protestors at the International Women's Day Rally in Melbourne, March 8, 1975

Several events will commemorate IWD around the Gympie region

Gallery exhibitions celebrate Gympie's 150 years

NOW AND THEN: Artist Rhonda Rettke models a felt hat inspired by an old tractor seat at the Gold Mining and Historical Museum as part of the exhibition Now and Then that explores contemporary historical stories.

Exhibitions celebrate Gympie's 150th birthday

Digging up history of Gympie gardens

GARDENING HISTORY: Dr Benson's orchard and garden on Caledonian Hill opposite the Town Hall was planted around 1870 and survived until the late 1930s. The mullock heap is near where Short St enters Caledonian Hill today.

Search for photos of local gardens in the 1950-60s.

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

‘Heroic’ country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys’ rant

SEAN and Simon from Married At First Sight are being praised by fans after slamming a “despicable” tirade made during a boys’ night.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

Luke Evans and Josh Gad in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

A US cinema has already banned the film for featuring gay character.

Adele confesses worldwide secret to Queensland crowd

Adele wows the crowd at The Gabba in Brisbane

ADELE has confirmed she is married — again.

Tom Arnold's 'legal war' with Ten

Tom Arnold is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle with Channel Ten.

I’m A Celebrity star is reportedly in a bitter legal war with Ten.

Duck botox? Only on My Kitchen Rules

Mell and Cyn pictured during their instant restaurant in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

FORGET expensive injections, just 'botox' your duck breast.

BOOKS: Settle in for a tale of lies, mystery and murder

Our review of The Slow Waltz of Turtles

Jungle diet hits the spot

Casey Donovan has lost 11 per cent of her body weight in the jungle.

THE stars of I’m A Celebrity are shedding the kilos.

INTERSTATE RELOCATION REQUIRES URGENT AUCTION!!

287 Bauple Woolooga Road, Gootchie 4650

Rural 3 1 3 Auction

MUST SELL!! PRIOR OFFERS ACCEPTED Ever dreamt of living on the land far away from the madding crowds yet close enough to enjoy the benefits of the coast? With no...

move 2 the country!

204 Birt Road, Long Flat 4570

4 1 3 $379,000

Time to switch from the bright lights to no lights? Then here is a fantastic opportunity to do just that and own your own 34 acres on the southern side of Gympie...

need 2 pinch yourself!

19 Farleys Lane, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 4 $436,000!

Wow! Wow and WOW!! That surely sums up this stunning four bedroom, two bathroom split level home of epic proportions. So if you are looking for a very nice home...

best bargain 2 buy!

41a Louisa Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $230,000

OMG! Almost an acre right in town! Packed with potential, this affordable 3 bedroom home is nestled amongst established trees in a great location only 1 km from...

GARDENERS DELIGHT AT NAHRUNDA

29 Silky Oak Drive, Nahrunda 4570

House 3 2 5 $448,000

Nahrunda Park Estate is one of the prestige estates in Gympie and quality properties rarely come up for sale in this sought after area. The 3 bedroom brick home is...

BRIANNA&#39;S BEST VALUE

4 Brianna Court, Araluen 4570

House 4 2 4 $435,000

I have pleasure in marketing this beautifully presented property in sought after Brianna Court Estate. No 4 Brianna Court has reluctantly become available for...

PICTURE PERFECT ACREAGE

Kybong 4570

Rural 4 2 $995,000

The perfectionist owners of this outstanding property are retiring, so here's your chance to reap the benefits of their hard work and planning. 84 acres (33.99ha)...

GREAT BLOCK CLOSE TO GYMPIE

590 Noosa Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 2 1 1 Auction

This well presented 20.94ha (51 acres) Mothar Mountain property situated at 590 Noosa Road (only 8 km from Gympie CBD) has just become available for sale by...

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY - DOUBLE EXPOSURE ON CORNER BLOCK

3 Hughes Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 AUCTION 8TH APRIL...

This wonderful property has so many options available to the discerning buyer - Situated in the popular Mount Pleasant Precinct - This premises set on 300m2 ...

INVESTOR ALERT!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $239,000

3 Bedroom home on 1617 square metres. Big Back Yard. Double lock up garage, dog fenced, screens, ceiling fans. Plumbing is all upgraded in last 12 months. ...

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!