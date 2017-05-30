Pauline Hanson's plane story contradicted by leaked tapes

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane — complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson — flown by James Ashby.

A SECRET recording has captured Senator Pauline Hanson indicating a plane at the centre of an Australian Electoral Commission investigation was donated by a Victorian developer.

The recording, which has been handed to the AEC as it continues its probe into how One Nation declared the plane, reveals a conversation between Senator Hanson and former party president Ian Nelson in which they discuss a news story on the Jabiru.

Senator Hanson indicates developer Bill McNee donated cash for the party's office and the plane.

She reveals the lengths the party went to in a bid to keep Mr McNee's help out of the public eye, and lays blame for the leak of information about the plane at the feet of former party secretary Saraya Beric.

Senator Hanson and her right-hand man James Ashby have insisted the plane is Mr Ashby's.

Read more at the Courier-Mail