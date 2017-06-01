22°
Pauline Hanson put party donations into her own account

Kylar Loussikian | 1st Jun 2017 12:35 PM

PAULINE Hanson received thousands of dollars of One Nation political donations in her personal bank account and has refused to say what she spent the money on.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal Ms Hanson advertised her personal bank account on the One Nation website, alongside the official One Nation account, for three years. It was deleted two months ago.

Ahead of the July 2016 federal election, One Nation supporters donated more than $2500 to Ms Hanson's personal account. It is not known how much money - if any - she has received since that time.
 

Pauline Hanson’s candidate returns.
Pauline Hanson’s candidate returns. electiondisclosures.aec.gov.au

Former One Nation treasurer Ian Nelson, previously a close confidant of Ms Hanson and her chief of staff James Ashby, said he had been unable to monitor Ms Hanson's personal account but was aware of its existence.

"There was no way, in any way shape or form, that we could have monitored the ­activities of that account," said Mr Nelson, who left One Nation last year.

Topics:  aec donations pauline hanson politics

