Pauline Hanson does have one problem with Trump

JUST a day after praising controversial Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pauline Hanson has revealed the one thing she does not like about Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Senator Hanson praised Mr Putin as a "strong" leader she had a great deal of respect for.

And on Monday night in an interview on Channel Nine's A Current Affair, she said she had a problem with President's Trump comments towards women.

During the Presidential campaign a video was released of Mr Trump making lewd comments about women. They were comments that Senator Hanson had a problem with, when asked about them by A Current Affair hose Tracy Grimshaw.

"That was supposed to be a private conversation," Senator Hanson told the program.

"Do I agree with what he said? No, I don't. OK? It wasn't tasteful, but there's a lot of men that I've heard over the years say a lot worse than that."

Senator Hanson agreed with Tracy Grimshaw when she said the comments were "obnoxious".

"Um ... Yes, it was but then again, would you not vote for someone who may do so much good for your country?"

Hanson was also again probed for her thoughts on Muslims, saying some wanted to live a "good life" as opposed to those who held extremist views, but it was hard to tell who they were.

"I want to actually believe I do that there are some you know who want a good life, who want to live a quiet life, but Tracy, you tell me, You line up a number of Muslims, who's the good one? Who's not?

"Where are the Muslims who want to speak up more? Why aren't we hearing from them? How often do we ever hear from them Very, very rarely," she said.



Despite the criticism that often comes here way, Senator Hanson said she had never received the backing of many of her fellow women. She said she sees herself as a feminist but that other feminists never supported her.

"Where are the feminists? When did they ever stand up at me," she said.

"Everything's that been thrown and everything over the years, with all the media where were they, Tracy? Not to be seen. All right? I couldn't care less what anyone says about this,Because I've got my self-esteem and self-respect and I really don't care."