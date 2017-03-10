34°
Pauline Hanson and Steve Dickson at odds over GST deal

Staff writers | 10th Mar 2017 6:01 AM
Queensland One Nation leader Steve Dickson with Pauline Hanson
Queensland One Nation leader Steve Dickson with Pauline Hanson

QUEENSLAND One Nation leader Steve Dickson has found himself potentially on the wrong side of party founder Pauline Hanson's stance on the GST, saying he would fight for every dollar to come to Queensland.

It comes after it was revealed that Ms Hanson had told WA voters in January that she would fight for WA to get a larger slice of the GST, even if that meant less would go to Queensland.

Mr Dickson said if he was to become Queensland Premier, he would put the state first when it came to GST discussions at a federal level.

"I will always want more for Queensland, that's what a Queensland premier should do," he told The Courier-Mail.

"If I was the premier of Queensland and I was fortunate to be in that position to go to the next (Council of Australian Governments) meeting, I will be fighting for everything for Queensland to get.

"It's like State of Origin, when you go in to play for Queensland you go in to beat New South Wales."

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the different messages from the two One Nation leaders showed there was "no clear policy".

Shadow Treasurer Scott Emerson said Mr Dickson needed to explain how Queensland would deal with less funding for schools, hospitals and roads if its GST funding was reduced to benefit WA.

One Nation's tribulations in Queensland come as two of the party's most loyal servants launched legal action against the party after they were expelled from the party, apparently because they were too old.

The party is likely to be a powerful force in Queensland for years to come, with its popularity still rising in Ms Hanson's home state.

A Galaxy poll last month suggested One Nation could win more than 20 seats at the coming election, delivering it the balance of power.

