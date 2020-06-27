Paul Rudd as Mike and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe in Friends.

Paul Rudd as Mike and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe in Friends.

Paul Rudd has admitted that he "felt like a prop" when he guest starred on Friends as Mike Hannigan.

Rudd, 51, appeared in 18 episodes of the hit sitcom where he portrayed Phoebe Buffay's love interest and then eventual husband, The Sun reports.

Speaking about his time on the much-loved show, Rudd said it was very "interesting" time in his career.

"In something like Friends, the show was about them, but it's an interesting thing to be a part of," he said on Variety's Actors on Actors series.

"I was only in it for just a blip. I felt, 'I'm like a prop on this show. It's not about Mike Hannigan'.

"But there's a very interesting feeling to be a part of something that has that kind of profound impact on pop culture," he added.

Paul Rudd with the cast of Friends.

Binge is Australia's new streaming service offering the best drama, entertainment and movies from the world's best creators. New to Binge? Get your two week free trial, sign up at binge.com.au

The Ant-Man actor was originally only supposed to appear in two episodes of Friends but thanks to his chemistry with actress Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe, he ended up staying on for much longer.

Rudd previously told Metro.co.uk: "I have really fond memories, but doing that many episodes? That was news to me.

"It was never the original idea. I only ever signed on for two episodes but they kept writing more and had more ideas for that character, so it was certainly exciting - but it was a strange phenomenon to work with this very well established and highly regarded group of people known all over the world."

Hank Azaria, Lisa Kudrow and Paul Rudd in Friends.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Paul Rudd 'felt like a prop' on Friends