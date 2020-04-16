Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Music

Paul McCartney reignites music feud

by Stuart Pink
16th Apr 2020 12:00 PM

Sir Paul McCartney has insisted that The Beatles were better than the Rolling Stones, kicking off the rivalry between the two bands once more.

The musician also accused the Stones of imitating his band during the 1960s, The Sun reports.

McCartney, 77, said: "I love The Stones but The Beatles were better. Their stuff is rooted in the blues. Whereas we had a lot more influences.

"Keith (Richards) once said to me, 'You were lucky man. You had four singers in your band. We got one.'"

Paul McCartney of The Beatles at a Rolling Stones recording session with the band’s manager Andrew Loog Oldham and frontman Mick Jagger during the 1960s.
Paul McCartney of The Beatles at a Rolling Stones recording session with the band’s manager Andrew Loog Oldham and frontman Mick Jagger during the 1960s.

McCartney said: "We started to notice that whatever we did The Stones sort of did it shortly thereafter. We went to America and had huge success and then the Stones went to America. We did Sergeant Pepper and the Stones did a psychedelic album. There was a lot of that."

But he said there was mutual respect and he's still close to Mick Jagger, 76, Keith Richards, 76, Ronnie Wood, 72, and Charlie Watts, 78.

"We admire each other," McCartney told US radio host Howard Stern. "It did not matter. It was kind of cool."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Paul McCartney reignites music feud

music paul mccartney rolling stones the beatles

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wide Bay police bust 25 people in COVID-19 breaches

        premium_icon Wide Bay police bust 25 people in COVID-19 breaches

        News Groups were fined for gathering on the beach and drinking alcohol in a park, among other things

        Jailed Gympie druggie on 17 more charges

        premium_icon Jailed Gympie druggie on 17 more charges

        News Illegal drugs and driving led a Gympie man back to jail yesterday

        Second Gympie rollover crash in two nights

        premium_icon Second Gympie rollover crash in two nights

        News AMBULANCE officers were called early this morning to a single vehicle crash at...

        Staff survey reveals honesty an ongoing issue for council

        premium_icon Staff survey reveals honesty an ongoing issue for council

        News Gympie’s council has been plagued by transparency questions: report