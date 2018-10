STABLE CONDITION: One patient was taken to the Gympie Hospital after a two vehicle crash in Glanmire this morning.

STABLE CONDITION: One patient was taken to the Gympie Hospital after a two vehicle crash in Glanmire this morning. David Nielsen

PARAMEDICS were called to a two vehicle crash in Glanmire, southeast of Gympie earlier this morning.

The crash occurred on Rafter Rd at 6:07am.

One patient with minor neck and hip pain was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Gympie police are investigating.