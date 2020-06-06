Menu
Bonfire pic: supplied
Patient suffers severe burns in Gympie region bonfire

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
6th Jun 2020 3:28 PM
UPDATE 3.30PM

QAS media sources say one patient has been taken to Gympie Hospital “in a serious but stable condition” following an incident with a bonfire at Gunalda earlier this afternoon.

The patient has “significant burns to their lower limbs”.

A rescue chopper was initially tasked to the scene.

EARLIER

A RESCUE chopper has been called to Gunalda this afternoon after a person reportedly suffered severe burns in a bonfire.

TOP GYMPIE STORIES

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the scene just after midday, announcing later in the afternoon that they were treating a person for significant injuries.

“Paramedics are on scene with a patient who has suffered significant burns to their lower limbs from a bonfire at 12.36pm,” QAS sources said.

“The rescue helicopter has been tasked.”

The patient’s condition is currently unknown.

More to come.

