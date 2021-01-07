Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Goomboorian resident was taken to hospital after a reported snake bite yesterday afternoon. File Photo.
A Goomboorian resident was taken to hospital after a reported snake bite yesterday afternoon. File Photo.
News

Patient rushed to hospital after Gympie region snake bite

JOSH PRESTON
7th Jan 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Goomboorian resident was rushed to hospital late yesterday afternoon after a reported snake bite on a private property.

TOP STORIES TODAY

Paramedics responded to a call to the property at about 4:42pm, finding one person in need of further treatment after suffering an apparent bite.

The person, of unspecified age or gender, was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

On Tuesday the QAS issued a caution to residents statewide about what to do with “snakes on the move”.

“With snakes currently on the move – avoid walking through long grass, wear sturdy enclosed shoes and ensure you have quick access to a quality compression bandage,” the statement said.

gympie news gympie region snake bites
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Premium Content Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Politics From a kava bowl to free tickets for the biggest music events and sporting grand finals, these are the gifts declared by federal MPs in 2020.

        More details on Fraser fires forum revealed

        Premium Content More details on Fraser fires forum revealed

        News A series of forums will be held this month regarding the catastrophic fires

        REVEALED: The new store set to replace Target Gympie

        Premium Content REVEALED: The new store set to replace Target Gympie

        News Gympie Target will close its doors early next month, but there is an exciting new...

        ‘Shocking’ spate of crashes shows need for fast Bruce Highway fix

        Premium Content ‘Shocking’ spate of crashes shows need for fast Bruce Highway...

        News Safety upgrades to Gympie northern roads, including four lanes on the main route...