Patient rushed to hospital after Gympie region snake bite
A Goomboorian resident was rushed to hospital late yesterday afternoon after a reported snake bite on a private property.
TOP STORIES TODAY
- REVEALED: The new store set to replace Target Gympie
- ‘Shocking’ spate of crashes shows need for fast Bruce Highway fix
- Perrett unveils wishlist for Gympie region in 2021
Paramedics responded to a call to the property at about 4:42pm, finding one person in need of further treatment after suffering an apparent bite.
The person, of unspecified age or gender, was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.
On Tuesday the QAS issued a caution to residents statewide about what to do with “snakes on the move”.
“With snakes currently on the move – avoid walking through long grass, wear sturdy enclosed shoes and ensure you have quick access to a quality compression bandage,” the statement said.