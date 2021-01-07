Patient rushed to hospital after Gympie region snake bite

A Goomboorian resident was taken to hospital after a reported snake bite yesterday afternoon. File Photo.

A Goomboorian resident was rushed to hospital late yesterday afternoon after a reported snake bite on a private property.

Paramedics responded to a call to the property at about 4:42pm, finding one person in need of further treatment after suffering an apparent bite.

The person, of unspecified age or gender, was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

On Tuesday the QAS issued a caution to residents statewide about what to do with “snakes on the move”.

“With snakes currently on the move – avoid walking through long grass, wear sturdy enclosed shoes and ensure you have quick access to a quality compression bandage,” the statement said.