One person is in a critical condition following a vehicle and motorbike crash at Chatsworth this morning. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
News

Patient in critical condition after car, motorbike crash near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
16th Jan 2021 10:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person is in a critical condition after a car and motorbike were involved in a serious crash just north of Gympie earlier this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were assessing one patient “in a critical condition” after the two-vehicle smash on Old Maryborough Rd at Chatsworth at about 7:30am.

The QAS has not yet provided an update on that patient’s condition, or whether paramedics have taken the patient to hospital.

Police have been contacted for comment on the crash.

Another person was taken to hospital in a stable condition following a reported vehicle and pedestrian incident in Gympie overnight.

Gympie Times

