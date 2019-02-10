Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics are currently treating the patient at Coomba Falls.
Paramedics are currently treating the patient at Coomba Falls. Matthew Deans
News

Man dies after jumping from rock face

10th Feb 2019 5:11 PM

UPDATE: A man has died following an incident in Maidenwell this afternoon.

>> READ MORE: Man dies after waterhole incident 

EARLIER: A PATIENT is currently being treated by paramedics at Coomba Falls, north of Toowoomba, after jumping from a rock face this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the patient was currently in a critical condition after paramedics were called to the scene of the incident on Coomba Waterhole Rd.

It is understood the patient, whose gender could not yet be confirmed by the QAS spokesman, jumped from a height into the popular waterhole in Maidenwell, 110km north of Toowoomba.

More Stories

coomba falls fall injury news qas toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    TRUE CRIME: 6 of Gympie's most notorious men and women

    premium_icon TRUE CRIME: 6 of Gympie's most notorious men and women

    News These people made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

    Gympie's 82-year-old, multi-award winning singer-songwriter

    premium_icon Gympie's 82-year-old, multi-award winning singer-songwriter

    News He beat 30 other talents out to win at Tamworth

    GALLERY: Colts bowling attack delivers against Valleys

    premium_icon GALLERY: Colts bowling attack delivers against Valleys

    News Colts bowling attack made runs hard to come by.

    Prayer Breakfast speaker one of world's most inspirational

    premium_icon Prayer Breakfast speaker one of world's most inspirational

    News Gympie's annual Mayoral Prayer Breakfast is this month