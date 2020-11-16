Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Patient critical after being pulled from water

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Nov 2020 4:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Paramedics are attempting to stabilise a person in a critical condition on a Gold Coast beach after a near-drowning incident.

Emergency services were called to reports an adult had been pulled from the water at 3.30pm in Burleigh Heads at Second Ave.

The person was in a critical condition, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The incident follows a near-drowning of a four-year-old boy yesterday at Southport Broadwater.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Patient critical after being pulled from water

More Stories

drowning editors picks emergency gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police bust up Bandidos bikies gathering in Gympie region

        Premium Content Police bust up Bandidos bikies gathering in Gympie region

        News Detectives charge five people, including the alleged president of the Bandidos OMCG, after they crash a mass planned gathering in the Mary Valley over the weekend.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        Premium Content Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        News Premier warns travellers from Adelaide of possible travel restrictions

        REVEALED: The $10b rail plan ‘bypassing’ Nambour

        Premium Content REVEALED: The $10b rail plan ‘bypassing’ Nambour

        Business Both preferred fast rail options appear to bypass Nambour