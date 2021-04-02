Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police were called in to track down a patient who left Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital after being identified as a close contact of a COVID case.
Police were called in to track down a patient who left Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital after being identified as a close contact of a COVID case.
Health

Patient back in hospital after quarantine escape

by Thomas Chamberlin, Shiloh Payne
2nd Apr 2021 11:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland Police were called in to track down a patient from Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital who left quarantine after being identified as a close contact of a COVID case.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski confirmed the incident during a press conference on Friday morning.

"Health had identified a person had left the Princess Alexandra Hospital, we tracked that person down yesterday at New Farm," he said.

"She's been returned under quarantine direction to the PA hospital."

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the quarantine jumper was tested on March 30 and returned a negative result.

Mr Gollschewski said there had been no enforcement action taken in relation to COVID operations in the last 24 hours.

"While we have handed out 1300 masks, we only had to take enforcement action on two occasions - very pleasing across the state," he said.

A patient was returned to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after leaving quarantine. Picture: Tertius Pickard
A patient was returned to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after leaving quarantine. Picture: Tertius Pickard

Meanwhile, police have issued more than 500 speeding fines in just 24 hours, including three motorists travelling more than 60kmh over the speed limit in Rockhampton.

As part of the state's Easter road safety enforcement campaign officers issued 524 fines and nabbed three men on Yamba Rd, Rockhampton, driving at excessive speeds.

Police said at 8.45pm a 19-year-old Rockhampton man, 19, was driving a Ford Falcon at 141kmh in a 70 zone.

Two hours later, at 10.46pm, a 20-year-old Rockhampton man driving a Subaru was caught driving 125kmh in a 60kmh zone

Both men received a $1245 fine with eight demerit points and a six-month licence suspension.

At 10pm a 38-year-old Rockhampton man driving a Holden Commodore has been served a notice to appear for drink driving (0.082) and speeding at 133km/hr in a 70 zone.

Police have charged 48 drivers across the state with drink driving.

Road Policing Command Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder said road safety was the responsibility of every motorist. Every decision you make on the road counts and drivers who decide to speed, risk their own and the lives of others.

"Slow down and arrive safely this Easter," he said.

 

 

Originally published as Patient back in PA after quarantine escape

coronavirus quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What's open in Gympie over the Easter long weekend

        Premium Content What's open in Gympie over the Easter long weekend

        News Queensland has been plunged into uncertainty once again because of COVID-19, but there’s still plenty of places open around the region this long weekend.

        Great deal: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Great deal: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Gympie Muster unveils ‘very special’ anniversary ambassador

        Premium Content Gympie Muster unveils ‘very special’ anniversary ambassador

        News The Mighty Crow Bar will play an important part in the 12-time Country Music Awards...

        • 2nd Apr 2021 10:00 AM
        Gympie Police warn drivers ahead of Easter road safety blitz

        Premium Content Gympie Police warn drivers ahead of Easter road safety blitz

        News ‘The decisions you make on the road and beach this Easter period can affect your...